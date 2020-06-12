Thomas “Tommy” Manning has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer at Floyd Medical Center, according to Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO of the hospital
Manning has served as the hospital system's corporate counsel since 2015. While he will still have oversite of Floyd’s legal matters, Manning will also assume leadership of human resources, real estate and government relations.
“Tommy has done an outstanding job for us,” said Stuenkel. “I know that he will continue to excel as a member of our executive team with these additional responsibilities.”
Prior to joining Floyd , Manning practiced law with the firm McRae, Stegall, Peek, Harman, Smith & Manning for 24 years. While in private practice, he performed work for the Floyd health care organization. He also served as Floyd County Attorney for 12 years.