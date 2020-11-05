A Bartow County developer, Dennis Graham, owner of Graham Commercial Contractors is seeking to develop 519 single-family homes as Phase 2 of The Stiles community which is nestled between Cartersville and Euharlee.
The project is the focus of a Development of Regional Impact review by planners at the Northwest Regional Commission.
Richard Osborne, director of the Bartow County Planning office said the DRI review is expected to be complete in time for planning commission action Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. and final approval by Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor at his meeting Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.
The developer is seeking a higher density residential zoning designation for the the 188 acre site on the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Harrison and Euharlee Roads.
The Stiles was initially envisioned back in 2016 as a 366 home community, which did not meet the threshold for consideration as a Development of Regional Interest. Approximately two dozen homes have already been constructed off Harrison Road, northeast of the huge Georgia Power Plant Bowen at Euharlee.
The second phase of the project is slated to spread across seven different land lots near the intersection of Harrison Road and Euharlee Road. In addition to the single-family homes, the new plan includes 60 senior housing units, 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more than 23 acres of greenspace and amenities.
The commercial space is expected to include an anchor-like grocery store along with other retailers and restaurants. The largest concentration of the commercial space is right at the intersection of Harrison Road and Euharlee Road.
Julianne Meadows, director of regional planning for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission said one of the high impact aspects of the proposal will be its effect on traffic in the area.
Georgia DRI law was changed a few years ago and the regional commission no longer makes an actual recommendation regarding projects, but simply serves as a fact-finding agency that looks at the potential impacts of a development and makes its findings known to local officials.