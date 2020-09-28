Mount Berry Mall will bring in three small pop-up shops for the upcoming holiday season.
Eleven Gifts, Fleurish Boutique and Unique Interiors won a contest to receive six weeks of space in the mall on Martha Berry Highway north of Rome.
“We received so many great applications from businesses and entrepreneurs here in the Rome area interested in popping open a store for the holiday season,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for the Hull Property Group in a press release. “There were many exciting ideas proposed and we couldn’t pick just one winner.”
Doyle said mall management hopes to be able to find new ways to support and work with local businesses in the future.
Unique Interiors of Rome is owned by Scott Edwards. The shop will feature rustic, farmhouse, industrial design and quality leather home furniture.
Edwards has had a store at 3144 Martha Berry Blvd. for several years and said he is looking forward to adding a second location for the holidays.
Fleurish Boutique is a women’s clothing and accessory boutique out of Louisville, Georgia, owned by Emilie Wilcher.
“Fleurish Boutique strives to promote confidence through clothing, and we are so excited to do so in Rome. We can’t wait to start transforming our space into a boutique that is a one stop shop for your Christmas needs,” said Wilcher.
Eleven Gifts will have merchandise for men, women, children and even infants, owner Sarah Taylor said.
“Our pop-up shop will be full of awesome gifts for the whole family,” she said. “Every day gifts and always a touch of fun.”
The contest — Rome’s Next Great Pop-Up — was part of the Hull Property Group’s American Dream Project, an initiative that connects entrepreneurs with brick and mortar spaces.
The shops will open in November and remain open through the holiday shopping season.