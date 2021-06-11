The first Resources and Opportunity for Minority Engagement Business Conference, billed as a one-stop-shop for businesses or prospective business owners.
The event, sponsored by the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, was hosted at Lovejoy Baptist Church in South Rome.
Chamber Programs Director Taylor Ritchie said the chamber is working to connect people across the community in order to build relationships that would help grow their business and in turn strengthen the community.
The chamber brought bankers, accountants, tax professionals and others to Lovejoy Baptist to meet face-to-face with minority entrepreneurs and offer specific assistance to address issues and opportunities.
Chamber Board of Directors Chair Cassandra Wheeler said one of organizations top priorities is to welcome, engage and provide resources to all businesses in Rome and Floyd County.
"At today’s event at Lovejoy Missionary Baptist Church, we were able to provide connections and opportunities for minority businesses," Wheeler said. "We met with people face to face and heard firsthand their passion, plans, and enthusiasm for beginning or growing their business. Our goal is for businesses to thrive in Rome and Floyd County and this event is the first of many to bring this to fruition."
LaTonya Burrell, owner of Seven Hills Supper Club, said her business model concerns customer service first.
"It's really tailored to the clients needs," Burrell said. I don't have a set menu because even menu is designed specifically for the client."
Burrell spent considerable time Friday with Nora Guzman, a counselor with the University Georgia Small Business Administration office about growing her existing business.