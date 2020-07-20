Lyons Bridge Beef is hosting a farmers market Sunday on the grounds of the farm in Cave Spring.
The main attraction is the farm's signature steaks, but Micah Studdard said there could be as many as 30 vendors with everything from vegetables, nuts and fresh eggs to handmade jewelry, soaps and baked goods.
"Even furniture. We had a furniture maker (at the previous market)," Studdard said. "We don't charge them for the space. We want to help out our local farmers, artists and craftspeople."
The beef and pork come from livestock raised in the pastures of the spread at 1506 Lyons Bridge Road. Studdard said they'll have nine steers back from being processed by them -- "the best selection we've ever had at the market."
Market days are every other Sunday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. They didn't want to compete with all the Saturday farmers markets, Studdard said, and they decided to set it for after church.
"We also cook our burgers, so that gets people out at lunch time," he added.
On other days, Lyons Bridge sells its beef and pork at Riverside Gourmet in downtown Rome. The shop will also have a booth set up at the market with a selection of table linens, kitchen and bar wares.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and social-distance. All the vendors will be wearing masks.