Lowe’s is hoping to fill at least 50 positions at a walk-in hiring event set for Wednesday at its regional distribution center off Ga. 140 in Floyd County.
It's part of the company's nationwide Supply Chain Hiring Day. They're looking for full-time operations team members for all shifts.
No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Apply in-person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the distribution center, 255 Prosperity Way.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old and bring a photo ID. They'll speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
Lowe’s offers a wide variety of benefits to full-time and part-time associates. Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, a trade skills educational program, paid parental leave, a 401(k) plan with company match and an employee stock purchase plan.
For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask and closed toe shoes.
Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com/hiring event.