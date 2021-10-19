Decade of change

Freight is constantly passing through the huge Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center northeast of Rome that opened in April of 2013. The facility employs well over 600 workers.

Lowe’s is hoping to fill at least 50 positions at a walk-in hiring event set for Wednesday at its regional distribution center off Ga. 140 in Floyd County.

It's part of the company's nationwide Supply Chain Hiring Day. They're looking for full-time operations team members for all shifts.

No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Apply in-person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the distribution center, 255 Prosperity Way.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and bring a photo ID. They'll speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.

Lowe’s offers a wide variety of benefits to full-time and part-time associates. Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, a trade skills educational program, paid parental leave, a 401(k) plan with company match and an employee stock purchase plan.

For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask and closed toe shoes.

Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com/hiring event.

