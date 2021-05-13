As spring begins to round the corner to summer, the season for home improvement is entering high gear.
The do-it-yourself movement, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic for the last 15 months, has prompted the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center north of Rome to add another 115 full time employees to its staff.
The company will hold a job fair Tuesday, between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the distribution center off Ga. 140 -- 255 Prosperity Way. The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 and older the opportunity to interview and potentially get a job offer on the spot.
All of the job offers will be contingent on background checks and drug screen results.
Tuesday has been dubbed Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day and the company plans to add more than 1,600 operations team members across 17 distribution centers nationwide. Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles last year.
The mammoth regional distribution center opened in April of 2013. It encompasses more than a million square feet and is roughly equivalent to 31 football fields under one roof.
When the company made the decision to locate in Rome a decade ago, they pledged to maintain at least 500 jobs. The addition of 115 employees will take the number of jobs at the Rome distribution center past 900.
Job candidates will be asked to wear a mask while inside the building Tuesday and should have a photo ID with them. No resumes are required for Tuesday’s hiring event. Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com.