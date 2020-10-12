Ford, Gittings and Kane Jewelers is proud to announce Rome’s newest registered jeweler, member of the American Gem Society, Krista Lovering.
She joined Ford, Gittings and Kane in January of 2014 and shortly after joining the team she began studying gemology. She has completed several Gemological Institute of America courses, including diamonds, diamond grading and the diamond lab course which earned her the graduate diamond diploma from GIA. To become a registered jeweler through the American Gem Society, she must adhere to the strict AGS standards for ethics, continuing education and consumer protection. She plans to enroll in the Gemological Institute of America colored gemstone courses to complete her journey to become a certified gemologist, member of the American Gem Society.
Ford, Gittings and Kane is the home of Georgia’s first female certified gemologist, and Lovering is continuing the tradition. She is married to Brandon Lovering and they have three children, AuBree, Ava and Brexton.