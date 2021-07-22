The June unemployment rate in Rome and Floyd County ticked up half a point from May, to 4.2%, but the number of initial claims for jobless benefits actually decreased over the month.
The formula for the half point jump includes a decrease in the number of people in the workforce, coupled with an even larger drop in the number of people working.
It is not unusual for Rome's jobless rate to go up in June -- that's been the case in 9 of the last 10 years. The only exception was last year, when the employment situation was slowly recovering from the peak of the pandemic.
Anecdotally, Eric Tant at John Henry's Grill said earlier this week that he's seen a nice uptick in the number of people filling out job applications in the last couple of weeks.
The Georgia Department of Labor reported that 43,647 Floyd County residents were part of the workforce in June, down by 369 from May. The county finished the month with 41,826 of those residents on a payroll. That number was down by 555 over the month.
"We are continuing to see an increase in the number of jobs available and very few actual reported layoffs through the WARN system, both good signs of an improving economy,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler in a press release. “We must continue to work together to connect those seeking work with the many jobs available that offer stable salaries and competitive benefits.”
The unemployment rate was also up in each of Floyd County's adjacent counties.
Bartow saw an increase from 3.6% in May to 3.9% in June; Chattooga was up from 4.7% to 5.4%; Gordon was up from 3.1% in May to 3.5% in June; and Polk County was up from 3.5% to 3.9%.
Overall, the 15-county Northwest Georgia regional jobless rate was up from 3.3% in May to 3.7% in June.
The DOL monthly report shows that Rome based companies ended the month with 40,400 jobs. That number decreased by 200 from last month.
The number of initial unemployment claims locally in June, 768, was down by 4% from May. An initial claim is one filed by someone who has not sought unemployment benefits in the preceding 12 months.
The GDOL’s online job listing service at EmployGeorgia.com had almost 900 active job postings in Rome for June.