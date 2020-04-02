Rome-based software company CrowdFiber, founded by Greg Richardson and Tricia Steele, has been acquired by the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative.
CrowdFiber was created seven years ago as one of the first collaborative efforts that grew out of Rome's Makervillage, now located on North Fifth Avenue. The company markets software that internet service providers use to communicate, sell their services online and plan network expansions.
"Providers use CrowdFiber to track what products are available at every single address, map and estimate costs for connecting new places, and fill out the forms required by the Federal Communications Commission," Steele said. "CrowdFiber is being used by cable and telephone companies, electric cooperatives that provide internet in rural areas, as well as privately owned and even publicly traded telecom companies."
NRTC is controlled by a consortium of more than 1,500 electric and telecom cooperatives and is based in Herndon, Virginia. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Steele, who serves as CrowdFiber's chief operating officer, said the business will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRTC and remain located as the anchor tenant in Makervillage.
The current 10-person team at CrowdFiber in Rome will continue to build and support the product.
"We have just hired two developers and will add several more over the next year," Steele said.
“NRTC will help us continue our mission to grow, thrive, and serve,” said CrowdFiber co-founder Greg Richardson. “They are uniquely positioned to expand the role and reach of our platform to meet more of the marketing needs and challenges of rural broadband providers.”