Rome realtors Bill Temple, Jeb Arp, Mary Ann Lindsey and Della Gore received top honors at the 2020 Greater Rome Board of Realtors holiday luncheon.
The Wednesday event at Coosa County Club was virtual, for the most part, with most of the nearly 300 members participating in the program via Zoom.
Temple, the outgoing president of the organization, was named Realtor of the Year. Arp received the Humanitarian of the Year award while Lindsey was installed into the Greater Rome Board of Realtors Hall of Fame. Gore received the President's Award from Temple for her many years of service to the board.
Arp, who participated online, said he was surprised to be honored. He was recognized for his work with the Davies Homeless Shelters and the Rome Area Heritage Foundation.
Lindsey, an agent with Hardy Realty, was inducted into the Hall of Fame after 42 years in the industry locally. She has been with Hardy for the past 18 years.
In remarks prior to passing the gavel to incoming president Derinda Stephens of Integrity Realty Group, Temple saluted the local realtors for their charitable work this year -- including raising more than $9,160 for the Open Door Home in Rome.
The realtors group also raised almost $21,000 for the Realtors Political Action Committee to advocate on behalf of legislation that would benefit the real estate industry.
After taking the oath of office, Stephens said her primary goal for the next year is to raise awareness of the board's activities and the benefits it offers to its members.
Muamer Music with the Georgia Board of Realtors told the group via Zoom that the number of housing units sold in Georgia was up by between 5% and 6% this year while the sale price for units sold was up by close to 16%.
Music also presented the Greater Rome Board of Realtors with a check for $4,000 to help support the organization's philanthropic efforts.