Rome-based Lewis Chemical Co. has earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the eighth time.
The award is based on cumulative revenue growth over the past three years.
“We started Lewis Chemical in late 2006 with an idea, an empty warehouse, and a small loan from our 401Ks," founder Diane Lewis said. "Ten years later, with a lot of good fortune, we had made the Inc. 5000 list seven times -- every year we were eligible.”
Lewis and her husband, Gregg, sold the company to their employees in January of 2020, naming Ballard Betz president and CEO.
“Being in the disinfectants business gave us even more purpose last year, and becoming owners at the same time created amazing motivation for our team," Betz said. "It's an honor to continue the company's legacy of growth."
The Lewis Chemical Company has 72 employee-owners and serves customers throughout North America from its Lavender Drive manufacturing plant in West Rome.
According to Inc. Magazine, less than a tenth of Inc. 5000 honorees achieve the five-time milestone, and no more than 1% have made the list eight times.
Inc. Magazine releases its ranking of the fastest-growing private companies each year. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.