Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.