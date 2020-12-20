Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals that may be contaminated with pieces of white hard plastic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Saturday after Nestle notified it Friday of the problem.
The frozen dinners affected are 8 5/8-oz. cartons of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021. They were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.
Nestle believes the mashed potatoes could contain pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production. FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness.
Consumers should throw away the meals or return them to the place of purchase. Questions about the recall can be directed to Nestlé Prepared Foods, at 800-993-8625.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit Ask.USDA.gov.