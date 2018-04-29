Land Bank Authority has already closed on 22 sales
The panel has been an on-again, off-again tool in the community development box for many years but appears to be functioning smoothly now.
Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox, who serves as the city staff liaison to the Land Bank Authority, said the original LBA was created in 2008, based on Georgia's original land bank law enacted in the 1990s.
"We never could get it together," Fox said. "We had a few meetings and took in a few parcels from the county."
The authority floundered until 2014 when it got put back together and started working on a new intergovernmental agreement between Rome and Floyd County for its operation under the new 2012 land bank act. The new law gave land bank authorities more power, but more importantly, it also created a self-funding mechanism.
When the LBA puts a parcel back on the tax roll, it can keep up to 75 percent of the city and county property taxes on that parcel for up to five years. Fox said she was grateful that Rome and Floyd County both agreed to that funding plan when the new intergovernmental agreement was signed in February 2017.
The authority includes David Mathis, a county appointee as chairman, and Roger Smith, a city appointee who serves as vice chairman. Harry Brock, a real estate appraiser, is another city appointee, while Rick Gilbert is the other county appointee. The 2012 law also stipulated that authorities need to have an odd number. To fulfill that need Rob Ware, the former mayor of Cave Spring, was added as the fifth member.
People interested in purchasing property through the Land Bank Authority have to submit plans for the property.
"One of the neat things about the authority is that we don't have to accept the highest offer, we're going to look at the development plan and what they're going to do with the property," Fox said. "We have had multiple offers come in on several properties. We go through each development plan and they decide who they want to sell it to."
Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne said the authority is a tremendous benefit to Rome and Floyd County.
"These have been abandoned, blighted properties,” Payne said, and through the land bank these properties are quickly put back on the tax rolls.
The sales contract also includes a right of reversion clause. If someone purchases property through the LBA and they don't follow through with plans for redevelopment of the property, the LBA can retake possession of the land.
"We're not going to be hard and heavy," Fox said. "We'll send out notice and ask the owners for an update on their plans."
Since the new panel was reconstituted in May of last year, the LBA has facilitated the sale of 22 parcels, the first deal closed in September of last year. The LBA gets to keep 100 percent of the sales price. Sales thus far have totaled $94,132. Seven other parcels are under contract and should close within the next 30-45 days, which will bring the authority another $8,800. Seven more applications are pending for the June meeting.
Fox said the LBA would start getting the 75 percent of taxes on properties that have closed later this year.
At some point in the future some of those funds could eventually reimburse the city for staff time devoted to the land bank. Fox said she could see the LBA hiring a full-time executive director. She also said that the authority could take a more active role in actually redeveloping some properties on their own.
"If we have a really good house that comes across my desk, I may not sell it," Fox said. "I may go to the land bank and say let's get a clear title and rehab it, then sell it. We would get our original investment back plus a profit."
Some of the properties are fixed up for resale, others are fixed up for the rental market, and occasionally, adjacent property owners will seek to expand their property.
Most of the parcels offered through the LBA were passed through Floyd County after they failed to sell at tax foreclosure sales conducted by Payne.
"Oftentimes it is in the name of a deceased person, it's in an estate and no one really wanted to inherit the estate and no one has taken care of the property," Payne said.
The authority only actually owns about half a dozen parcels. The county typically holds the deed and Payne said the county is hamstrung in how the property can be disposed of.
"They have to have a public auction and sell it to the highest bidder, and there are expenses associated with that," Payne said. "The land bank can take can take these properties, have them quit-claimed from the county, and they can actively market them or sell them to a neighbor."
The tax commissioner said that it is not unusual for a property to be abandoned for up to five years before it goes to a tax sale, and if no one buys it, it can sit for another couple of years before going to a surplus property auction.
"If it goes to the land bank, we can get it back on the tax rolls often within a year," Payne said.
While improving blighted properties, Fox said the goal of the LBA is to improve entire neighborhoods and communities.
"This is just one tool in the redevelopment tool box. It's not the silver bullet that some people thought it was," Fox said. "It can do a lot of things and I have huge plans for the land bank. This is a part of my job that I really love."