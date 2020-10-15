David J. Lance, president and CEO of Greater Community Bank, was elected Chairman of the board of directors of Community Bankers Association of Georgia.
Lance is the second CBA leader from Greater Community Bank, preceded by Thomas D. Caldwell, the bank's founder and 2004 CBA Chairman.
“I’ve known David since his youth and have never know him to not give 150% toward any job he undertakes,” Caldwell said. “I have every confidence that he will devote equal effort to CBA during the coming year which will consequently serve to benefit all community banks throughout Georgia.”
Bob Berry, chairman of the board of directors of Greater Community Bank, also endorsed Lance, stating, “David is a remarkable leader for our bank. I know he will be a strong and innovative leader during his time as chairman with the Community Bankers Association of Georgia.”
Lance is a fourth-generation banker, whose family has banked in Northwest Georgia since the 1890’s. He has led and grown multiple community banks over the past four decades.
“The relationship between a customer and their bank is what community banking is all about. I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside a keen board to promote and enhance community banking throughout Georgia,” Lance said.
The CBA represents approximately 140 community banks and 170 associate member companies.