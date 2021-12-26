Rome and Floyd County are following state trends by recording an all-time low unemployment rates in November, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.
Floyd County's rate of 2% is down four-tenths of a percent over the month of October. In November 2020, the rate was 4.5%.
“We are seeing the highest number of employed Georgians in our state’s history,” Butler said. “Looking towards the new year, our focus is on attracting more people to join the workforce in 2022.”
The total labor force increased in Rome by 22 and ended the month with 43,748 potential workers. That number is up 91 when compared to the same period a year ago.
Rome finished the month with 42,877 employed residents. That number increased by 212 over the month and is up by 1,200 when compared to last November.
Rome ended November with 41,500 jobs -- an increase of 300 from October and up by 1,100 when compared to this time last year. Not all residents work within the county and some local jobs are filled by people who live outside of Floyd County.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 49% in Rome in November. When compared to last November, claims were down by about 88%.
That trend follows other regions in Georgia, as well as counties in the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission area. That 15 county district also includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
On average in the Northwest distric,t the preliminary unemployment rate was down two-tenths to 1.9% from October. The rate was 4.2% one year ago.
The labor force was up 627 over the month and up 5,711 over the year, to 424,547 potential workers in the region.
The number of employed was up 1,654 over the month and up 15,223 over the year, to 416,555.
The number of people with jobs was an all-time high, Butler said. Initial unemployment claims were down 392, or 26% over the month, and down 7,385, or 87% over the year -- to 1,147.
Initial claims were down from October in the manufacturing and construction sectors. The bounce-back over the year was showing in the manufacturing and accommodation and food services sectors.