Floyd County, and Northwest Georgia, registered an all-time low unemployment rate in July, according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
"We are seeing positive labor market data across the state,” Butler said. “The unemployment rate is down in every region, county, and metropolitan statistical area reflecting the strength of our state’s economy. Career opportunities remain high for job seekers as we continue to see rising jobs numbers in metro and rural areas throughout Georgia.”
In Rome, the unemployment rate was down one and two-tenths percentage points to 3 percent over the month, an all-time low for the area. A year ago, the rate was 7.4 percent.
The labor force decreased in Rome by 450 and ended the month with 43,556. That number is up 792 when compared to July of 2020.
Rome finished the month with 42,263 employed residents. That number increased by 92 over the month and is up by 2,664 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Rome ended July with 40,600 jobs. That number decreased by 100 from June to July and increased by 1,200 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 33 percent in Rome in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 88 percent.
In Northwest Georgia, the unemployment rate was down one and one-tenth percentage points to 2.7 percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 6.6 percent.
The labor force decreased in Northwest Georgia by 376 and ended the month with 423,181. That number is up 17,790 when compared to July of 2020.
Northwest Georgia finished the month with 411,805 employed residents. That number increased by 4,150 over the month and is up by 33,231 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 33 percent in Northwest Georgia in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 90 percent.