Rome Floyd Chamber President and CEO Jeanne Krueger announced Tuesday her decision to step down from the post after just over two years of leadership during turbulent economic times.
Krueger stepped into that role in July 2019 and navigated the chamber through a reorganization as well as a pandemic. However, during that time chamber membership has grown to over 1,000 members and put into place programs focused on diversity and inclusion as well as workforce development.
"When I stepped into this role, I wanted to hire a great team to take on the important work for advocating for our business members in Rome and Floyd County, to make sure the chamber remained relevant in serving our membership, to grow the chamber membership in both diversity and numbers and to make sure we, the organization, had the necessary resources to accomplish the work of the chamber," she said. "Now these items have been accomplished. I now enter a different season in my life where I will focus on my family."
Kreuger will leave that role on Nov. 12 and Pam Powers-Smith will serve as interim president and CEO until the position is filled.
Powers-Smith was named as the director of business and industry services at the Rome-Floyd Chamber in March 2020. Powers-Smith previously served as the president and chief executive officer of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce in Alabama.
“We are excited for Jeanne as she enters this new season of her life," Rome Floyd Chamber Chairperson Cassandra Wheeler said. "While we will certainly miss her at the chamber, I can’t say enough about her successes over the past two years. Jeanne is clearly responsible for rebranding the chamber as she led the organization through a challenging transition and then a pandemic. I sincerely wish her all the best.”
Krueger, a graduate of West Rome High School and Shorter College, brought over 25 years of experience to the role when former chamber president Al Hodge stepped down in 2019. Much of her experience came as a consultant with the Metro Atlanta Chamber. She transitioned to the local chamber as the director of membership prior to taking on the lead role.
“Five years ago, when I bought Smoothie King in Rome, Georgia. I did not know a soul. Jeanne Krueger was very instrumental in changing that," Chamber Executive Committee Member Jarrod “JJ” Johnson said. She has been the steadfast rock of the chamber and the ultimate cheerleader for small business.”