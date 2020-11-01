Kroger will host a one-day job fair Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all its stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
The company seeks to fill more than 863 positions for the holiday season.
Anyone interested must apply online before Saturday at jobs.kroger.com -- then go to the store where they want to work during the job fair hours. No appointment is necessary.
Recruitment, development and advancement of diverse talent is a focus for the company, Kroger said in a release that highlighted "a suite of Feed Your Future programs" available to employees. They include a tuition reimbursement benefit of up to $3,500 annually – $21,000 over the course of employment. The funds can be applied to education programs like certifications, associate degrees or graduate degrees.
“We are committed to creating job opportunities in the communities we serve,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We invite and encourage area residents to explore the numerous job and career options available.”
In addition to tuition assistance, Kroger offers other benefits such as competitive pay, insurance, flexible scheduling and long-term career growth.