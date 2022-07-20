Dr. Keerthy Krishnamani has been named vice president, associate chief medical officer and executive medical director for primary care at Atrium Health Floyd.
Krishnamani joined Floyd in January 2021 as executive medical director of the Floyd Primary Care network, responsible for maintaining the quality of care provided by the network, implementing strategic initiatives and recruiting and retaining caregivers.
In his new position, Krishnamani will work closely with Dr. Ken Jones, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Atrium Health Floyd. He also will continue to work with his dyad partner, Matt Gorman, vice president of corporate and network services, in all primary care matters throughout the service area.
In his new role he also will work with other specialties and with the medical staffs at all three hospitals
“Dr. Krishnamani’s new title recognizes his leadership throughout Atrium Health Floyd. He brings his intelligence, knowledge and positive attitude as he pitches in to help wherever he can,” said Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd and executive vice president of Atrium Health.
Prior to joining Atrium Health Floyd, Krishnamani was a family physician and physician leader with the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan, with responsibility for three primary care clinics. He also served as an associate clinical professor and family medicine preceptor at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. In addition, Krishnamani has served in clinical leadership roles in the areas of revenue cycle, system primary care, quality, ambulatory practices, efficiency and electronic medical record optimization.
In 2021, he was awarded the Archie Award of Excellence from the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, in recognition of his service to the academy, family medicine, his patients and his community.
Krishnamani earned his medical degree, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from Madras Medical College, in Chennai, India. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor. He completed his residency at Sparrow/Michigan State University Family Medicine in East Lansing.
Krishnamani and his wife, Dr. Madhurima Keerthy, have two children.