With very little going on at the Forum River Center and tourism activity in a slow period, the timing was right for Thomas Kislat to leave his dual position in marketing for the Forum and Office of Tourism to become the new Director of Membership and Entrepreneurial Development at the Rome Floyd Chamber.
Kislat is a graduate of Leipzig University in Germany with a bachelor’s degree in American Studies and Marketing. His background includes global online marketing and graphic design for international retailers, as well as hospitality, event and sales management with a Fortune 500 recreational company in Atlanta and Germany.
Chamber President Jeanne Krueger said that Kislat's experience in marketing and heart for Rome and Floyd County makes him the perfect choice for the job.
"He can speak to companies, employers and employees, about getting engaged with the chamber," Krueger said. "For companies that are just starting up, it's so important to have someone come alongside and make sure they're meeting other stakeholders and leaders in the community. He'll be the perfect facilitator for that."
He has been a marketing representative for the Office of Tourism since 2016 and has been a shared employee with Safari Hospitality at the Forum River Center for several years. He most notably was responsible for bringing the popular Forum on Ice holiday ice rink to the venue for the past two years.
Lisa Smith, executive director of the Office of Tourism said she was sad to lose Kislat but excited for his new opportunity.
"He is so pro-Rome and he's always been a chamber guy," Smith said.
The move may even help with some overlapping programming by the chamber and tourism office, she said.
"It's just the next step for me career wise," Kislat said. "There is so much room for me to grow with the chamber."
The new position still allows him to be very close with businesses in the community which he has called home for years, he said.
His first day with the chamber will be April 21.
The membership director's post was held by Krueger before she became president of the chamber a year ago. The entrepreneurial development post has been vacant for some time. Different members of the chamber staff have stepped up to fill that vacancy for more than two years.
Kislat, who moved to the US with his wife Shannon and son Theo in 2013, serves as a board member with the Rome International Film Festival, Rome Rotary, Floyd Against Drugs and Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful. He is a current participant in Leadership Rome XXXVII.