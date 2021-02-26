Kevin Walls, with more than 25 years of experience in the paper industry has taken over management at the International Paper Containerboard Mill in Rome.
Walls comes to Rome after a stint as director of product development, innovation and customer technical service for the IP Global Cellulose Fibers business.
The majority of his experience in the industry has come with International Paper. Walls has served in a number of manufacturing leadership roles with increasing responsibility, including manager of technical services with the International Paper Industrial Packaging business and mill manager of the Pine Hill, Ala. mill.
“I am looking forward to relocating to the Rome area and becoming involved in this wonderful community,” Walls said in a released statement. “I am proud to support the 550 dedicated team members working at our Rome mill in becoming a more successful mill through our relentless focus on safety and continuous improvement.”
The Rome Floyd Chamber will host a welcome reception for Walls soon.
The Rome mill is now 66 years old. In recent years, the company has invested close to $300 million in several phases to continue production of high quality containerboard used for an assortment of packaging products.
The mill became a part of the International Paper enterprise after an acquisition of Temple-Inland acquisition in 2012.