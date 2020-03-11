The Kerry Group revealed plans for a $125 million investment to more than double the capacity of its Rome plant at 5 Douglas Street in Lindale.
The company took over the former customized seasonings and coatings division of Southeastern Mills in a deal first announced in December 2018.
It is the Kerry's largest ever capital investment in its North American division and will result in the addition of more than 100 new jobs at the Rome plant.
In a press release from the office of Governor Brian Kemp, Gerry Behan, the CEO of Kerry Taste & Nutrition North America, said North America is Kerry's largest market.
"As such it is fitting that it is here that we announce our largest ever capital expenditure investment," Behan said.
The upgrade will facilitate the company's expansion of product line in the poultry and seafood markets, doubling its product capacity.
Construction is slated to begin immediately and is expected to be complete in early 2021. The massive upgrade is expected to be completed within the existing foot print of the facility on Douglas Street.
Southeastern Mills moved its seasonings and customized coatings division from East First Street in downtown Rome to the Lindale location in 1999. It included a state-of-the-art Center of Innovation, a premier research and developments kitchen complex.
"It has been great working with the leadership of Kerry Group as they made their decision to choose Rome for their coatings expansion and the new wet cell line," Rome Mayor Bill Collins said in the press release.
Jimmy Byars, chairman of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority pointed out in the statement from the governor's office that existing industry remains a strong driver in the creation of capital investment and jobs for Rome and Floyd County.
The addition of more than 100 new jobs would take full-time employment at the plant over the 230 mark.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said that much of economic development is based on relationships.
"I am grateful to Ireland's Consular General Shane Stephens and our area economic development partners for making opportunities like these possible," Wilson said.