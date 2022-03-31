Jobless rates in Rome and Northwest Georgia drop in February after first of the year uptick

The jobless rates in Floyd and Bartow counties -- as well as Northwest Georgia -- dropped in February after an uptick in January.
Floyd County posted an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, down one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, it was 4.4 percent. Rome had been as low as 2.7 percent in November and December during the Christmas shopping season.
Bartow County was at 3 percent, down two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent. The regional jobless rate had dipped to 2.5 and 2.6 percent to end the year.
“Thanks to the hard work of many Georgians, February saw gains in jobs, labor force, and the number of employed for much of the state,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “As we look toward the spring and summer months, we remain committed to working with employers as they continue to fill open positions with suitable job seekers.”
Rome and Floyd County
The labor force increased in Rome by 356 and ended the month with 44,491. That number is up 110 when compared to February of 2021.
- Rome finished the month with 43,089 employed residents. That number increased by 403 over the month and is up by 640 when compared to the same time a year ago.
- Rome ended February with 41,900 jobs. That number increased by 500 from January to February and increased by 1,100 when compared to this time last year.
- The number of unemployment claims went down by 42 percent in Rome in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 81 percent.
- Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 787 active job postings in Rome for February.
Cartersville and Bartow County
The labor force increased in February by 345 to 52,849, an all-time high. That number is up 1,750 over-the-year.
- Bartow County ended February with an all-time high of 51,271 employed residents. That number increased by 450 in February and was up 2,387 as compared to last year.
- Initial claims for unemployment went down by 59 percent in February. When compared to last February, claims were down about 83 percent.
- Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 775 active job postings in Bartow County for February.
Northwest Georgia
The Northwest Georgia rate which includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties was down one-tenth to 3.0 percent from the previous month; the rate was 3.9 percent one year ago.
- The labor force was up 2,396 from the previous month and up 8,721 from a year ago to 433,819.
- The number of employed was up 2,789 from the previous month and up 12,299 from a year ago to 420,801.
- The labor force and number of employed were all-time highs.
- Initial claims were down 1,598 (-47%) from the previous month and down 7,463 (-81%) from a year ago to 1,784.
- Initial claims were down from the previous month in Manufacturing and Trade, and down from a year ago in Manufacturing and Accommodation and Food Services.
- There were 6,061 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.