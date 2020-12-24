Unemployment increased by 0.8 % to 4.4% in Floyd County during November.
The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday that the number of unemployed Floyd County residents jumped by 382 from October while the number of people in the labor force also increased by 494 residents.
The good news from the DOL Thursday is that the number of jobs attributed to payrolls based in Floyd County increased by 200 from October to 42,600.
The number of Floyd County residents on a payroll somewhere, not necessarily in Rome or Floyd County, also went up in November.
Floyd County finished the month with 43,142 employed residents. That number increased by 112 from October and was up by 92 when compared to November a year ago.
The unemployment increase in Floyd County was mirrored across the 15-county Northwest Georgia Regional Commission service area. The regional rate was also up 0.8% to 4.2% in November. The region includes Dade, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Gordon, Chattooga, Walker, Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties.
Neighboring Bartow County saw the same 0.8% increase to 4.6% in November. Chattooga County was up 0.8% to 5.3% last month. Gordon County was also up 0.8% to an even 4% while Polk County's jobless rate was up an even 1% to 4.7% in November. During that same time period, Walker County increased 0.6% to 3.4% last month and Whitfield County was up a full one percent to 5.1% in November.