In this series on Rome in transition, small businesses continue to be a basis for economic resiliency in the community. There are choices of startups, branches or other types of businesses.
In the case of JJ Johnson, a Smoothie King franchise was the best path to entrepreneurship.
Franchisers state this type of ownership has appeal as a quicker way to start a business because there are supply chain benefits, guidelines for inventory, reliable methods for attracting customers — including advertising — and technology. Typically, risk is lowered and there is built-in support.
“My wife told me I had to get a job,” Johnson said with his signature grin. “Specifically, we moved to Rome, and my wife (Dr. Bridgette Dingle) was working at the hospital while I was at home, and in her very sweet way she encouraged me with ‘You need to get a job or something.’
“I had backburnered the idea to be in business — thought about insurance and other ideas. I figured I would do something in business after I retired. When we got here to Rome I needed to make a decision… The “business owner bug” bit then instead of doing it after retirement… that’s how I jumped in.
“I considered several types of businesses and some were too time and labor intensive; some were going to be startups and I hadn’t been in business previously, so I decided to go ahead and invest in a franchise.
“One night after my wife and I exercised, I said it sure would be nice to have a Smoothie King right now. Let’s bring a Smoothie King here! Smoothie King is interesting for all kinds of reasons, and it fits with good health, exercising and an overall healthy lifestyle. We checked and the closest ones were in Kennesaw and Canton.
“We sent an email to the Smoothie King headquarters and found out they wanted one here.”
The rest is recent history, as Johnson’s team started serving Smoothie Kings on Turner McCall Boulevard in 2016.
“I took the risk and went ahead and invested my pension,” he added.
One of several patterns in each of the featured businesses is the willingness to take calculated risks.
“One of the biggest challenges was that most folks in Rome had not heard of Smoothie King, so we spent time and other resources to promote the brand and benefits.
“The best way to learn how to cut down a tree is to cut down a tree. I acted. Learning leads to action — then the real learning starts. I have a bachelor’s degree in business and an MBA and I learned even more about business in the first year. OJT — on the job training — testing theory with action.”
Johnson knew about P and L statements and finance and many other courses “but experience is the best teacher,” he said. How else did he learn? “Trial and error. It’s kind of like raising kids — you learn along the way every year. Well, we survived, so I guess I’m making progress,” he said.
He also said he likes to network — talk to other franchisees and other business owners and learn from them. And, as the 2023 chair of the Rome Floyd Chamber board of directors, Johnson will have major access to learn — and to teach others.
“The chamber introduced me to the community, and I am indebted to the chamber,” he said.
And he’s quick to share about another influence: “Every morning begins with Scripture and meditation. God is my mentor. He helps me do the right thing and chastises me when I am wrong.”
Johnson is a native of Houston, Texas. He and his brothers and sisters were raised by his mom — “my biggest supporter” — along with his grandmother, who was the heart of the family. At age 9 he learned to cook for his siblings, as the adults were working.
In high school he was clearly driven. He earned his way to the top 5% of his class and was accepted to the Culinary Institute of America. But the tuition cost and consideration of his siblings’ needs prompted him to think otherwise.
“At a key moment a Marine Corps recruiter approached me and with a ‘What’s up man?’ he helped with my career choice. My mom and I talked about it and she was worried, but after praying she felt a peace about it and encouraged me to enlist,” he said.
“The Marine Corps sent me to San Mateo, California, and all the experience changed my life. I learned how to be a chef. I was able to send money back to my family. I made new friends. I travelled the world. I became a man.
After the Marine Corps, he was able to attend University of Houston Conrad Hilton College of Hospitality Management, debt-free, thanks to his service.
He couldn’t shake loose his servant heart and joined the Houston police force, where he patrolled for over a decade the neighborhood where he grew up. He added to his knowledge and skill set.
“Psychology,’ He said. “Dealing with people as peacefully as possible, to avoid an already difficult situation from escalating in a hurry to dangerous for all involved, was a lot of learning.”
Johnson finished his BBA in Management, and earned his MBA at Texas Southern University. Perhaps his servant heart, hard work, earned higher education and acknowledgment of others who helped and continue to help him are some of the keys to his success.
He met his wife, a native Atlantan, in 2007, during her medical residency and neonatal medicine fellowship at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston and they dated for 6 years. She was recruited to Rome by Atrium Health Floyd medical center. Married for 10 years, they have one daughter, Katherine, who is 5 years old. You can tell he is proud of his wife and daughter by the way he talks about them.
“My life is a blessing,” he reflected. “From a boy from inner city Sunnyside in Houston to chair of the Rome Floyd Chamber.”