There's a joy inherent in good service.
The joy in the name Java Joy is derived from not only the coffee they serve but also their mission. The company employs adults with special needs who struggle to find meaningful employment and a local couple is looking to open a location here this fall.
Gaines Dempsey told the Rome Rotary club recently about not only what the Java Joy franchise does but also what they stand for.
“70% of people with disabilities can and want to work but only 35% are employed in meaningful work,” Dempsey said. The majority of jobs that are available for those with special needs are “not people-facing, they are janitorial or behind closed doors.”
This non-profit coffee service is funded through donations and event fees. Companies can hire Java Joy “Joyristas” (the name for their employees) for $200-250. The Joyristas then serve coffee at the event through a mobile coffee cart.
Gaines and his wife Anne discovered Java Joy while attending a special needs program in Athens for their daughter with disabilities. Dempsey explained his own disappointment with the lack of special needs programs in Rome, and that began his endeavor to bring Java Joy to Rome.
Java Joy’s mission statement is to “empower individuals of all abilities to transform others by spreading their unmatched joy.” The company's mission is to employ people with special needs to help give them fulfillment, but their goal is to then spread the employee’s joy to those they serve.
When the Joyristas hand the customers a coffee, they also offer a hug.
“I believe that people who interact with Java Joy are going to receive so much more than they are going to give,” Dempsey said.
The location in Athens currently has 12 employees, and the Rome franchise is looking to hire 6-12 Joyristas in September, train them, and then launch in October. Java Joy Rome is in need of financial support to get the franchise off the ground, and volunteers are always welcome.