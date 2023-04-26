Combing through the debris field, trying to determine where the crying voices were coming from with the reek of burning gasoline in their nostrils, the first responders were thankful of just one thing -- it was only a drill.
Georgia Highlands College nursing students participated in a disaster simulation training exercise Wednesday morning. Designed to be as realistic as possible, the training exercise simulated an accident involving an aircraft and vehicle on the ground, as well as some burning gasoline in a drum.
The college worked with Floyd County Emergency Management Agency and the Rome Floyd Fire Department to make it an experience students would remember.
"We're trying to make this event as realistic as possible," Floyd EMA Assistant Director Chris Fincher said. "Up to now it's been all bookwork. This type of simulation really brings their training home."
The EMA was able to bring in some wrecked cars, a bus and even an old aircraft fuselage from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport and dress them up to simulate a crash.
Student volunteers were placed about the wrecks in various states of distress, often with fake injuries and even one person missing a limb. The nursing students were then tasked with approaching the scene as they would a real disaster.
Before a first responder approaches a disaster situation, they also need to consider the potential risks to themselves, Fincher said.
"Earlier in the morning the students were given a briefing by the fire department about first contact: What to do when approaching an accident." Fincher said. "You also need to be clear about cleaning victims of debris in the field versus in the ambulance, because you could be contaminating the hospital."
Floyd EMA Director Tim Herrington stated that they've been doing this training exercise annually, and are working on an even larger simulation that will take place soon.
"This exercise is actually a bit of a dry run for the one we're planning at the airport," Herrington said. "We've already done a tornado and an active shooter simulation."
Many of the volunteers were wearing tags detailing their conditions, such as blood pressure, mobility and whether they were communicative. Some of the volunteers had one job -- to get in the way of the nurses while shouting random statements and generally making a nuisance of themselves.
It was all done to make the simulation as realistic as possible, Herrington said.
"The goal of this exercise is for students to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to a clinical setting," GHC Assistant Director of Nursing Shea Walker said. "Today's rainy conditions really added to the realism of the event."