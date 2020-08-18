Interest from economic development prospects remains strong locally in spite of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
Kendrick told the R-FCDA Tuesday that seven new prospects have entered the picture in just the last month.
"We are finalists in the state of Georgia for a couple of projects at this time," Kendrick said.
That means a number of state-based incentives will become a part of the negotiating process. It is unclear how many other states are in the running. Kendrick could not elaborate on the prospects, the property being looked at or a timetable for the decisions.
"The corporate world is realizing that this thing (COVID-19) will end," said Chairman Jimmy Byars.
The R-FCDA went into executive session at the conclusion of their meeting to discuss real estate issues.
The community included $8 million for the acquisition of additional industrial property in the 2013 SPLOST. That special purpose, local option sales tax account still has $4.46 million in it. Another $3.11 million was added in the 2017 SPLOST package.
The authority has held closed-door real estate talks in each of the last two months.
Byars said the 110-acre property at the intersection of Ga. 53 and 140 in Shannon has been getting a lot of looks recently.
Also, talks are underway on a new intergovernmental agreement between the R-FCDA and the Development Authority of Floyd County. The two authorities have joint ownership of the 110-acre tract as well as the nearby North Floyd Industrial Park where the Lowe's Regional Distribution Center is located.
From late 2014 through the end of 2017, they had a revenue sharing agreement for industries' payments in lieu of taxes. That was because the DAFC's resources had dwindled to the point where it could not make its share of interest payments on the jointly owned properties.
"We don't think we're going in that direction this time," Byars said.
The R-FCDA is now responsible for both the economic development staff as well as all marketing expenses associated with industrial recruitment.
The agreement now on the table includes a stipulation that the R-FCDA would make the full bond payments on the properties should the DAFC account balance drop below $50,000.
The R-FCDA also approved the reappointment of Doc Kibler to serve another three-year term and reelected its slate of officers. Byars will continue to serve as chairman, Pete McDonald as vice-chairman and Kibler as secretary-treasurer.