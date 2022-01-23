Hydro Dynamics recognized for repeatedly expanding business to new countries

Hydro Dynamics Inc. founder Kelly Hudson (from right) shakes hands with Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Jimmy Byars alongside Doug Mancosky, the company’s chief science officer, during a meeting on Tuesday.
In this 2017 file photo, Doug Mancosky (left) at Hydro Dynamics Inc. in West Rome stands next to a one of the company’s larger ShockWave Power Reactors used in a number of food, petroleum and biodiesel applications.
The repeated expansion of their business into countries around the world earned Rome-based Hydro Dynamics a new recognition by the state.
As one of two companies recognized by the Georgia Department of Economic Development for not only expanding but consistently opening new markets, Hydro Dynamics netted the newly created Global Grit award.
The award is for companies who have earned five consecutive GLOBE recognitions from the state. Hydro Dynamics is one recipient and Richland Distilling Co. in Stewart County is the other.
“During 2020, Georgia for the first time became a top 10 exporting state — a major recognition that would not have been possible without companies like our GLOBE Award winners,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson in a press release. “In a year unlike any other, these Georgia companies adapted and diversified.”
The company developed a breakthrough technology for processing industrial fluids. Its applications range from the brewing and distilling of alcoholic beverages to biofuels, petroleum and chemistry.
This year’s award came after a contract with a rum company located in the Seychelles, off the eastern coast of Africa. Takamaka Rum is distilled, aged and blended at the Trois Frères Distillery, on the main island of Mahé.
“A lot of times if you add hops, one-third or so go to flavor and the others go to waste,” Doug Mancosky, the chief science officer at Hydro Dynamics, told the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority board this week.
The ShockWave Xtractor cavitation technology allows brewers to extract more of the oils in the hops and cut down their use of the plant, which is one of the most expensive parts of the brewing process, Mancosky said.
Hydro Dynamics Inc. founder Kelly Hudson told the authority board members that seeking international markets began as a necessity during the recession but has worked out well.
“We’re on six of seven continents now. I don’t hold out a lot of hope for Antarctica,” Mancosky said. “It’s not something we strived for, it’s just something that happened, but exports have become a vital part of business now.”
The authority recognized the company’s efforts and contributions locally.
“It’s good to watch your business grow. Thank you for growing here in Rome and Floyd County,” RFCDA President Jimmy Byars told Hudson and Mancosky.