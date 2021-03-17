The Texas-based owners of the former Bistro 208 building at 208 Broad St. plan to raise the rear elevation to build an upper level residential unit.
The project includes a rooftop deck, which will have a view toward the Clocktower, as well as a skylight in the roof.
Owners Jon and Amanda Sylie of Austin, Texas, won approval of their renovation plans Wednesday from the Rome Historic Preservation Commission. They were represented by Audrey Kendrick of Cevian Design in Rome.
In its current state, the third floor mezzanine at the rear of the building has an extremely low ceiling, so the height will be raised by approximately 40 inches. The work will create 3,025 square feet of living space, plus the 400-square-foot deck on the roof.
Additionally, a storage space at the rear of the building on the first floor will be converted into a single car garage.
Also on Wednesday, Brittany Griffin, the Rome-Floyd Planning Department liaison to the HPC, updated the panel on work to identify and locate graves in the historically segregated Black section of Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
Griffin and historian Selena Tilly mapped approximately 50 of the estimated 901 graves on Monday. Griffin said they plan to be out there each Monday morning, weather permitting, for the next 25 to 30 weeks.