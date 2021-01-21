Nesting doors have become a favorite architectural device for the combination of interior and exterior dining on Broad Street in Rome.
The Historic Preservation Commission approved a facade plan with nesting doors for a building Wayne Robinson is renovating for a new restaurant at 241 Broad Street.
Nesting doors are already found at Dark Side of the Moon, 236 Broad Street and the Rome City Brewing Company, 333 Broad Street.
The only issue that came up during Robinson's hearing before the HPC involved the two Diana shop logos that are embedded in tiles at the entrance to the building. Most members of the HPC wanted Robinson and his architect, Mark Cochran, to find a way to save the reminder of the past for the building.
Robinson said initially, his plans were to cover it over since the sign would be off-center relative to the new entrance to the building and the concrete in that area also needed to be leveled up.
"I hate for you to do that," said HPC member Mary Sib Banks. "What could you do to preserve that it was the Diana shop ... Just a plaque, something."
Mandy Maloney, another HPC member, wondered if the Diana signs could be removed and preserved somewhere else, perhaps on the walls.
"I need to go on record as saying I don't love the idea of losing that, whether they're in the center or not," Maloney said.
Robinson said he felt like any effort to remove and preserve the Diana shop tiles would probably be very difficult to accomplish without breaking them.
"We can explore all of the options," Robinson said.
"This is a unique building on Broad that is one of the few that has he ability to have really nice outdoor eating area, which to me would really be an asset for Broad Street," Robinson said.
The nesting doors would allow the restaurant to offer a dining experience with an outside flair and still be protected from inclement weather.
The building itself was constructed around 1900.
Robinson plans to convert the second story of the building for residential use. Robinson plans to have four two-bedroom apartments on the second floor. The apartments will be accessed by new stairs from the rear of the building.