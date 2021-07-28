The Northwest Georgia Housing intends to reopen one of the high-rise apartment buildings on North Fifth Avenue within the next two months.
In addition, the Park Homes renovation in North Rome is getting close to completion and the Sandra D. Hudson Villas in East Rome are expected to be open before the end of the year.
Modernization Director Howard Gibson told the authority board Wednesday that installation of guardrails around the balconies at the high rise, along with some minor kitchen punch list items, should bring the complete renovation of those units to a close by mid-September.
The high-rise has 100 apartments, however some will be used as part of a new personal care facility.
Executive Director Sandra Hudson said that 50 future tenants have already been qualified for the apartments and will be ready to move in as soon as a certificate of occupancy is issued by the city.
Housing Director Melvin Scott said the public housing wait list now numbers at 1,340.
The housing authority has two other projects that will be accepting residents over the course of the next five months.
The Park Homes complex on Reservoir Street has been undergoing renovations for well over a year. Hudson said they still need to finish replacing water pipes, which could cost upwards of $80,000, and installing new sidewalks that will cost well over $50,000.
The new 66-unit Sandra D. Hudson Villas apartment complex on Spring Creek Street in East Rome is expected to be ready for occupancy before the end of the year, according to Gibson.
Gibson also briefed the authority board on plans for additional units at Joe Wright Village in North Rome. Two more duplexes are under construction and six more two-bedroom, single-family homes will get started soon.
Scott also briefed the authority board on the potential for evictions to resume in August, barring Congressional action to extend the moratorium put in place when the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago.
Scott said that before a previous eviction moratorium was extended, many people were able to catch up with their past due rent.