No votes were taken at a called meeting of the Floyd County Hospital Authority on Tuesday.
The board members entered a closed session and exited the meeting without public discussion on Tuesday afternoon as a multi-million dollar deal between Floyd and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health moves toward fruition.
In its most recent business in September, the hospital authority board passed a resolution to clean up some old business that came to light as the merger plans with North Carolina-based Atrium Health move forward.
Atrium has agreed to invest $650 million in the Floyd system — including Polk and Cherokee medical centers — over an 11-year period of time, as well as invest a substantial sum in the Floyd Healthcare Foundation.
A soft deadline to have those items finalized and board-approval ready passed this past week. The deal will still have to go before the board for approval. After that point, the deal will go before state regulators and out for public comment before it can be completed.
There is the potential that the finalized plan could come to light as early as next week.
There is also an upcoming joint meeting scheduled for the Hospital Authority of Floyd County, Floyd Healthcare Management and Floyd Healthcare Resources on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Stuenkel Conference Center at Floyd Medical Center.