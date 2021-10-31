The color blue has several types of significance for Amber and Matthew McArthur. It’s so meaningful that the couple named their Armuchee business after it and have built it into the company’s branding.
Blue Cup Coffee’s navy-hued vessels are showing up in local businesses, dorms and classrooms as customers drop by for a pick-me-up before, during and after their busy days at work and school. The shop opened in June at 3686 Martha Berry Highway, and foot traffic has quickly increased as Romans have discovered a new outlet for specialty drinks.
The McArthurs’ blended family includes four teenagers, one of whom loves comic books. A few years ago, Matthew’s then-preteen son noticed that blue often represented hope in the stories he was reading.
“Nothing can defeat hope,” Matthew recalls him saying.
The shop, with its blue logo and cups, is now imbued with that concept, and the McArthurs try to bring it across in all of their efforts to build the business that has allowed them to step into entrepreneurship.
“We just believed that we could do better and life could be better,” Matthew says.
The 10-year plan
Matthew, who still works in the commercial trucking industry, fell in love with the idea of marketing great-tasting coffee to the public after finding terrible coffee at so many of the places he tried while traveling.
He got into the habit of ordering a shop’s specialty beverage and another “safety” drink for which he had established standards, and he was just rarely satisfied. Meanwhile, he was focusing on a healthier lifestyle and began losing significant weight. The couple began looking for healthy coffee options they could make at home. They came up with some combinations they were both happy with.
“It didn’t cost anything extra, and it tasted significantly better than what he was finding on the road,” Amber recalls.
The McArthurs knew they could make a great cup of coffee, but their plan to eventually open their own shop was about a decade out — or so they thought. When the tenants moved out of the Armuchee storefront that used to be Matthew’s grandmother’s barbershop, he called Amber and suggested the couple either rent the space as an office for him or turn it into a coffee shop.
Her response: “This conversation just fast-forwarded 10 years!”
For the McArthurs, both Rome natives, the choice to open a shop in a space that already held significance for them was natural. Two barber’s chairs from the shop’s former life still sit in the window.
Although the store opened during a pandemic, community support has been steady. The McArthurs have seen people make Blue Cup a routine stop in their schedules after dropping kids at school or between college classes. The customer demographics, Matthew says, vary widely from stay-at-home moms or teachers coming in for a caffeine boost to school athletic teams wanting a treat after practice.
And this influx is just the beginning — or so the couple hopes. They’re outspoken about the fact that they plan to have more locations. They’re still in the process of learning all the ins and outs of the coffee business, but more brick-and-mortar stores — possibly in other towns throughout the Southeast — and maybe mobile units, too, are on their minds.
An early start
The workday starts promptly at 6 a.m. with bean grinding and slow brewing of that morning’s coffee. The majority of the 11 employees are students from area colleges and high schools who work four-hour shifts at Blue Cup. The couple’s children, all of them teenagers, can be found working in the shop between school and sports commitments.
Blue Cup’s namesake color also symbolizes a tie to the educational community. The fact that blue is an official color of Berry College, Shorter University, Georgia Highlands and several area high schools is not lost on the McArthurs. And they are committed to giving young people a place to experience steady employment, especially student-athletes — although scheduling work around class and extracurricular activities requires an extra dose of creativity.
It’s worth it to the couple, though.
“We don’t pass up on good people,” Matthew says. “You find ways for them to be part of the company, part of the family.”