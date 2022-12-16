Aundi Lesley, Director of the Downtown Development Authority, presents the William M. Fricks Award to Hal and Mimi Richards. The award recognizes longevity in business or service, and was named after Bill Fricks who served on the City Commission for 25 years. The award was presented Friday morning at the DDA Awards Ceremony in the Louis Loft on Broad Street.
Aundi Leslye (l), Director of the Downtown Development Authority presents Tontavious Coley(r) of The Early Way on Broad with the Business Expansion Award Friday morning at the DDA 2022 annual awards ceremony at the Louis Loft.
David Prusakowski (L), Chairman of the Downtown Development Authority and Aundi Lesley (r) Director of the DDA recognize Ms. Nedra Manners of the Yellow Door Antiques for all her efforts in raising funds for the Christmas decor along Fifth Avenue at the 2022 DDA Awards Ceremony Friday morning.
The assembled awards winners from the 2022 Downtown Development Authority Awards Ceremony Friday morning at the Louis Loft on Broad Street.
The Downtown Development Authority presented their annual awards Friday morning at the Louis Loft.
Rome's Downtown Development Authority announced their annual award winners at a breakfast Friday morning at the Lewis Loft on Broad Street.
Aundi Lesley, Director of the DDA, started off the ceremony with a list of things that have happened in 2022. Some of these included the historic plaque program, student art contest and the largest Fiddlin' Fest ever, with over 100 vendors and the ROME sign.
The Quality of Life Award went to the Rome Symphony Orchestra. The RSO celebrated their second 100 years by performing outdoors at Bridgepoint Plaza, in an incredibly well-received performance.
The Golden Nail Award, given to a business or owner for contributions to the physical character of the downtown space was given to Lathan Smith, for the restoration of Star House, the newly named "River House on Fifth."
And the William M. Fricks Award, named after William Fricks who served on the City Commission for 25 years, recognizes longevity in business or service was given to Hal and Mimi Richards. The Richards opened a retail store at 412 Broad Street in 1973, and have lived in the Between the Rivers district since 1985.
The Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Pam and Steve Atkinson while the 2022 Economic Partnership Award was given to Andrew Heaner for his contribution to the economic and cultural growth of the historic downtown district through job creation and investment.
The Unique Collaboration of the Year Award was given to Honeycream, which featured neighboring businesses such as Southern Seasons, Olea and Newby's as unique gelato flavors. The Business Expansion Award was given to Rontavious Coley of the Early Way on Broad.
The DDA also recognized the Rome Public Works Department as their 2022 Community Partner that helped them execute all their ideas downtown. This included 102 strands of garland, 27 giant snowflakes, two giant Christmas trees, a giant wreath, a giant gift box, and hundreds of Christmas lights.
Other recipients included DJ Rickman for volunteering on the Parking Committee, Nedra Manners of Yellow Door Antiques, and Sami Gravedoni with husband James of Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den.
Lastly, the DDA recognized Jamie Baker of Trendy Teachers for their innovative marketing efforts, when after a Facebook photo went viral they received three months worth of orders in one night. Baker is also opening a new business, R.A.D. Toys, in January.