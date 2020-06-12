Ryan Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rome’s Heritage First Bank, announced that veteran banker Joni Holland has joined the bank as assistant vice president and main office branch manager.
“It is an honor to welcome Joni into the Heritage First Bank family. Her many years of bank experience, along with her knowledge of the community that we serve brings an added dimension to the depth of our existing team." Earnest said. "Joni is a seasoned veteran with a career that has spanned all areas of banking. Her customer focused reputation makes her a perfect fit onto the outstanding team of community bankers assembled at Heritage First Bank.”
Holland began her banking career in 1984 and experience includes the areas of loan and deposit operations, consumer loans, and consumer banking management. Throughout her banking career, Holland has been recognized, and has received numerous awards for her performance.
Holland is a lifelong Roman and proud alumna of East Rome High School. She attends Calvary Baptist Church where she is an active member of the choir.
“Joni has built her banking career on principles of integrity, professionalism and providing outstanding service to her customers. I am confident that our customers will benefit greatly from her experience and customer service commitment," Earnest said.