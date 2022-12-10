A quick search of the internet reveals a fun new trend that combines celebrating the season with comfort: holiday PJs for kids and adults. Recent stories in People magazine, US Weekly, and even the New York Times say this is one of the hottest holiday trends and can be the perfect way to announce big news on social media — for example a new couple making their love official, or even a new baby on the way.
A quick search on Instagram reveals that the hashtag “#christmasjammies” has been used almost 200,000 times in the past six years. But it appears that the holiday pajama craze may have kicked off nearly ten years ago when North Carolina’s Holderness family created their Year in Review rap video wearing matching jammies. This video has been viewed more than 18 million times.
The DeSoto Theatre went up and down Broad Street, the same street we are on, looking for holiday jammies to wear at our traditional Polar Pajama Party Dec.13 at 6 p.m., presented by Pridemore Cox Orthodontics (with the movie Polar Express on the big screen). We found many PJ options just on Broad Street.
PJ options on Broad Street for kids and adults:
For adorable kid-sized jammies, hurry to Rabbit’s Nest at 215 Broad Street, with prices from the mid $40 to 60 range.
For kiddo PJs — and the option to order the same look for adults, Cheeky Baby at 306 Broad Street offers the Petite Plume brand in prices from mid $30s to 60s. And there are lots of other kid-sized jammies available too.
For a fun combo of children’s PJs with an accompanying book to read your tike there are many choices at Bella Luna at 300 Broad priced in the mid $50 range.
If you are looking for a bargain, Smartypants of Rome at 405 Broad Street has an entire rack of Christmas clothing — including PJs — and great prices of approximately $12-24.
Paula’s Boutique at 210 Broad Street has numerous PJ or lounge clothes for adults from the mid $20 to 30 range.
Snazzy Rags at 419 Broad Street offers adult PJs and fuzzy slippers at prices from less than $20 to the mid 60s.
For exotic and unusual PJs for adults, Do Good Boutique at 215 Broad Street offers fun plum and orange pattern holiday sets for $125.
Blue Sky Outfitters and Everjean at 109 Broad Street both had fun adult socks, shirts and PJs — and Blue Sky had a great “Santa-esque” robe. Items are priced from less than $20 to the mid 60s.
More About the Polar Pajama Party:
Presented by Pridemore Cox Orthodontics, The Polar Pajama Party is a fundraiser for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation’s ongoing renovation projects. Tickets can be purchased for $8 per person at thedesoto.org. The event is Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., and features visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and carols — all in your holiday jammies (if you wish).