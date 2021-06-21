Highland Rivers Health will be hosting a job fair Thursday and Friday at the Goodwill Career Center, 154 Hicks Drive in Rome.
The agency is looking to fill dozens of hourly positions and will be conducting on-the-spot interviews with qualified applicants.
“We are looking for committed people to fill a variety of positions that require a high school diploma or GED,” said Erica Collins, director of human resources at Highland Rivers.
“We serve 12 counties in northwest Georgia and have opportunities across our region. So in addition to people who live in Floyd County, I would encourage job seekers who may live in Gordon or Polk counties to come to the job fair too,” she said.
The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
Available job openings are both full and part-time across various shifts, and include health services technicians, social services technicians, front desk staff, house parents, client support workers, vehicle operators, RNs and LPNs, and others.
Full-time positions include a benefit package with health insurance through the Georgia State Health Benefit Plan, paid holidays and vacation, and retirement plans with company match.
“We really have something for almost everyone,” Collins added. “If you are interested in working with Highland Rivers, come and talk to us. If you’re a good match for a particular position, we will train you.”
Highland Rivers Health CEO Melanie Dallas said working with Highland Rivers appeals to people who want to make a difference.
“The work we do is so important, every job we have is so important," Dallas said. "When you work with Highland Rivers, your work is valuable – because we help improve people’s lives, and I can’t think of anything better than that.”
Highland Rivers Health provides comprehensive treatment and support services for adults, children and families, and veterans affected by mental health disorders, intellectual developmental disabilities and addictive disease.