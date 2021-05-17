Heritage First Bank announced late Monday its planned merger with First National Community Bank is expected in the mid-second quarter of the year.
The combination of the two banking company's resources will lead to a larger bank branch footprint in northwest Georgia.
The combined organization will comprise 10 branches across five counties. It will include three full-service banking offices in Rome and seven more full-service locations in Dalton, Cartersville, Adairsville, Calhoun, Chatsworth and Eton. The group also has a mortgage office in Dalton and loan production offices in Paulding County and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“Community involvement has always been paramount to both organizations and, in meeting with the teams in our collective 10 locations, I am confident that together we will make an even bigger impact in the communities we serve" said Heritage First Bank President and CEO Ryan Earnest.
"Historically, our seasoned team of banking professionals has engaged in creating better conditions for their communities by their involvement in various endeavors and activities, and we are excited to continue to build and cultivate our relationships and involvement in these areas."
Earnest will assume the role of president and CEO in the combined company following the merger.
“The significance of the two locally focused, customer and community centric organizations coming together represents a unique opportunity in northwest Georgia, in which we can help contribute to the growth of multiple communities,” said Larry Flowers, First National Community Bank CEO.