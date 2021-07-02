First National Community Bank and Heritage First Bank have finalized their merger making the bank's footprint the largest community bank in Northwest Georgia.
Combined assets amount to approximately $575 million with close to $500 million in deposits.
First National Community Bank, led by Rome's Ryan Earnest as president and CEO, now has 10 full-time banking offices spread across Murray, Whitfield, Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties. The bank also has a mortgage office in Dalton and loan production offices in Paulding County and Chattanooga.
“We proudly remain a locally owned community bank with our core principles firmly centered on an exceeds-expectations delivery of products and services to customers, community and team that will continue to be the hallmark of everything that we do,” said Earnest in a press release.
Chuck Thornton has been named chief operating officer, Brian Abercrombie has been named chief financial officer, Vicki Knight has been named chief risk officer, Eric Shields has been named chief credit officer, Michael Baker has been named chief banking officer as well as Rome market president and Melissa Whisler has been named senior vice president of human resources rounding out the First National Community Bank executive team.
Additionally, Dr. Kenneth F. Davis, Andrew C. Heaner, Thad W. Watters and Ryan P. Earnest have been appointed to the board of directors of the bank.
Helmut H. Cawthon, Kimberly G. Mauer and Ryan P. Earnest will assume similar roles on the board of directors of the bank’s holding company, First Chatsworth Bankshares Inc.