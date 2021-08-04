With a lengthy 16-item agenda Thursday, the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meeting will start early, at 1 p.m. instead of the usual 2:30 p.m. time slot.
The citizen board will hold its slate of public hearings upstairs in the commission chambers of Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
The first three applications are for city annexations, on U.S. 411, Harrison Road and Burnett Ferry Road.
Floyd Medical Center is requesting a special use permit to build a helipad on their recent emergency room expansion. The helipad would be on top of the roof adjacent to Second Avenue. Planning staff recommends approval.
Planning Commission members will also be reviewing an application to convert Rome Inn and Suites on Chateau Drive into micro-apartments.
Applicant John Patel is requesting a special use permit for multi-family residential housing on the property, which would have 74 units. The parcel would need to be merged with the adjacent parcels to accommodate the required parking, as well as to stay under the limit on the density allowed per acre. Planning staff recommends approval as long as he meets the parking and density requirements.
An application to rezone a 34-acre lot on Dodd Boulevard and U.S. 411 is also on the agenda. Applicant Jim Chapman is planning to build "an age targeted multi-family residential development" with a mix of rental town homes ranging from $900 to $1,400 a month. Planning staff recommends approval.
Those applications, along with the planning board's recommendations, will go before the Rome City Commission for public hearings and final votes on Aug. 23.
A second batch of applications, in the unincorporated area, will end up at the Floyd County Commission's Aug. 24 meeting.
Jeff Grant has two applications for large parcels on Huffaker Road.
The first would rezone a 218.6-acre parcel north of Huffaker and east of Fouche Gap Road from Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial for an industrial park.
The other application is for a property near Williamsburg Drive. Grant is seeking to rezone the 158.85 acre parcel from Heavy Industrial to Suburban Residential. He said he wishes to rezone the property to match the surrounding residential properties but doesn't have plans for any kind of development at this time.
Berry College is also looking at rezoning a parcel from Suburban Residential to Heavy Industrial, on Elliot Drive adjacent to Technology Parkway, to be used for a future development.
Planning commission members will also be looking over a request from Tom Watters and Watters Investment to rezone 33.5 acres from Agricultural to Heavy Industrial for the purposes of industrial recruitment in conjunction with the Rome Floyd Development Authority.
Towards the end of the meeting, planning commission members will be reviewing an application to expand the Darlington Village Mobile Home Park. It would require a rezoning from Suburban Residential to Multi-family Residential.