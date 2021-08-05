Georgia Power is seeking a permit to leave one of its coal ash ponds at Plant Hammond in place for perpetuity.
The state Environmental Protection Division has scheduled a public hearing on the issue for Tuesday. It will be conducted virtually, via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m.
The draft coal ash permit for Plant Hammond Ash Pond 3 is the first one that proposes a cap-in-place plan for an unlined pond.
Four ash ponds are located at Plant Hammond in Floyd County's Coosa community but the concern has mainly rested with AP-3. An environmental group study states it lies in a floodplain and, if left unlined, it will leak toxins into the Coosa River.
Georgia Power is also seeking to have cap-in-place permits at Plant McDonough near Smyrna, Plant Wansley near Carrollton, Plant Scherer at Juliette and Plant Yates near Newnan.
Plant Hammond, which was shut down over a year ago, is on the northern banks of the Coosa River. The ash pond that the utility is seeking to cap in place is just to the east of the plant, coming back toward Rome.
Zoom meeting web and phone participation codes are listed in the public notice posted on the EPD website at epd.georgia.gov/georgia-power-plant-hammond-ash-pond-3-draft-permit-information. Information about the closure and monitoring plans is also posted on that page.
Georgians can submit written comments to EPD by Sept. 8. Email EpdComments@dnr.ga.gov with the notation Georgia Power Plant Hammond AP-3 CCR permit.