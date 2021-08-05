Georgia's Environmental Protection Division has scheduled a public hearing to consider a permit for Georgia Power to leave one of its coal ash ponds at Plant Hamond is place for perpetuity.
The hearing will be conduction virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday August 10.
The draft coal ash permit for Plant Hammond AP-3 is the first draft permit that proposes a cap-in-place plan in an unlined pond.
Four ash ponds are located at Plant Hammond in Coosa and the concern has mainly rested with Ash Pond 3, which is unlined. An environmental group study stated Ash Pond 3 lies in a floodplain and, if left unlined, it will leak toxins into the Coosa River.
Georgia Power is also seeking to have cap-in-place permits at Plant McDonough near Smyrna, Plant Wansley near Carrollton, Plant Scherer at Juliette and Plant Yates near Newnan.
Plant Hammond, which was shut down over a year ago, is located on the northern banks of the Coosa River.
The ash pond that the utility is seeking to cap in place is located just to the east of the plant, coming back to toward Rome.
The Georgia General Assembly has two pieces of legislation dealing with coal ash disposal introduced this year but neither was passed.
House Bill 67 would have required ash ponds to be maintained to Georgia EPD guidelines for at least 50 years with monitoring data written in language the common Georgian could understand, not something that might require an engineering degree.
Senate Bill 230 never got out of the Natural Resources and Environment committee. It mandated that ash pond impoundments be lined with seepage standards at least equal to landfills for households garbage, such as the Walker Mountain Landfill which serves Rome and Floyd County.
To participate in the virtual hearing, visit: https://epd.georgia.gov/georgia-power-plant-hammond-ash-pond-3-draft-permit-information
Georgians can submit written comments online via email to EPD by September 8: epdcomments@dnr.ga.gov with the notation Georgia Power Plant Hammond AP-3 CCR permit.