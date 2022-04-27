Hardy Realty is proud to announce two internal promotions of its team members. Debbie Hayes has been named vice president of compliance and training, and Michelle Gibson as vice president of residential operations.
Debbie Hayes has been licensed since 1987 and began her career with Hardy in 1992 as a receptionist and over the years rose to serve on the management team in 2008. In 2008 she received her Associate Broker’s license and in 2021 received her Alabama license. As vice president she will focus on insuring compliance of all real estate sale transactions as related to license law, company policies and procedures. In addition, she will oversee agent training and coaching.
Michelle Gibson joined Hardy in 2006 as an Administrative Assistant and quickly flourished. In 2010, Michelle became a licensed Realtor. She joined Hardy’s management team in 2015 and in 2021 she obtained her Associate Broker’s license. As vice president she will oversee the day-to-day activities of the Residential Sales Division, this includes coordinating and processing transactions, coordinating sales meetings, and assisting in sales agent training and coaching.
As Hardy continues to grow, Debbie and Michelle join Jimmy Kelley, vice president of commercial; and Carol Hatch, executive vice president of property management and finance in their vice president responsibilities.
“Debbie and Michelle have been valuable assets to our organization for years. This recognition is extremely well deserved and they are essential to Hardy's continued growth.” Jimmy Byars, broker and CEO of Hardy Realty.