National discount tool chain Harbor Freight will soon occupy the old Office Depot building, 389 W. Belmont Drive. Store No. 3328 will join other area locations of Rome, Cartersville, Dalton and Canton with an expected opening date of March of 2022.
Work has already started to convert the old Office Depot location, 389 W. Belmont Drive, into the newest Harbor Freight Tools store.
The Calhoun Harbor Freight location is expected to bring up to 30 jobs to town when it opens in the spring.
As reported in December, Store No. 3328 will join other area locations of Rome, Cartersville, Dalton and Canton with an expected opening date of March of 2022, with an exact official opening date expected closer to then.
Construction has already begun at the location, according to a Harbor Freight release.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Calhoun for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Construction. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Calhoun area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The Calhoun store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, with positions such as a sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and other seasonal opportunities.
According to the company, Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off.
Originally opening in 1980 in Southern California, the company currently employs over 24,000 associates at over 1,200 locations nationwide.