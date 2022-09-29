Harbin Clinic cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ademola Adeseye recently performed the first robot-assisted cardiothoracic surgery at AdventHealth Redmond.
The procedure provides patients undergoing lung and chest surgery with faster recovery time, reduced pain and shorter hospital stays.
The minimally invasive procedure is conducted through small port incisions made in the chest wall. Miniature surgical instruments and a camera are inserted through those incisions. Adeseye sits at the surgeon’s console next to the patient and has a crystal-clear 3DHD view of the patient’s anatomy and the tools. The robotic instruments are controlled entirely by Adeseye’s hand motions at the console.
“The exact, real-time translation of ‘wrist-like’ movements allows for greater precision and a wider range of motion during the procedure,” Adeseye said. “By inserting a small camera, we’re able to have a clear view of lung and esophagus conditions. We can treat mediastinal masses and perform procedures like lymph node dissection without causing major trauma to the patient.”
Due to the small incisions and minimally invasive nature of the procedure, patients can experience a faster recovery time and shorter stay in the hospital. Patients have also reported a quicker return to normal activities and decreased scarring.
“This technology is such a benefit to our patients. We’re able to quickly diagnose, treat and improve a situation while keeping our patient as healthy as possible. I’m honored to perform these operations for those in our care,” Adeseye said.