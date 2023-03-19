While a primary goal of Harbin Clinic is to care completely for our patients, we also place great importance on caring for our communities. As the largest physician-owned multi-specialty clinic in Northwest Georgia, we believe in investing in and building stronger and healthier communities.
In 2022, Harbin Clinic partnered with multiple local nonprofits focused on addressing issues related to health disparities faced by our community members. From financial donations to educational campaigns, Harbin Clinic is committed to caring for our community in many ways.
Through a partnership with The Davies Shelters, Harbin Clinic sponsored the Farm Bus, a mobile farmers market that provides access to fresh, affordable food and helps alleviate the burden of food disparity. With an estimated 15% of the Floyd County population dealing with food insecurities, the purpose of the Farm Bus is rooted in creating more local food systems for our most vulnerable neighbors.
Harbin Clinic supports cancer patients from all socioeconomic backgrounds to get resources after a diagnosis through corporate sponsorships with Northwest Georgia Regional Cancer Coalition, Summit Quest and Cancer Navigators. This includes funding for transportation, education and nutrition. Harbin employees also raised $2,000 during our Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign that went towards mammograms for uninsured women at Harbin Clinic Imaging Cartersville free of charge.
Our Harbin Clinic Cancer Center physicians also work closely with these organizations in an effort to remove any social or economic barriers that may be affecting their care. “I’ve always been passionate about getting patients the care they need,” shares Dr. Matt Mumber, a radiation oncologist and founder of Cancer Navigators, “whether that’s eliminating disparities or providing education and counseling.”
Another initiative that is close to the heart of Harbin Clinic is Get Pump’d for Kids, which in 2022 raised over $5,000 between four local nonprofits: Advocates for Children, Gordon County Child Advocacy Center, Polk County Family Connection and the Rome-Floyd County Commission of Children and Youth. All the funds raised for each organization went toward programming aimed to strengthen and improve the lives of children and families in the region.
Harbin Clinic employees also raised over $5,000 from holiday t-shirt sales in November for several local northwest Georgia food banks dedicated to feeding the hungry. In Rome, the money donated to the Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries helps provide an extensive network of community partners and volunteers with the tools to lead fellow community members of poverty.
It is no surprise to members of Rome and Floyd County that Harbin Clinic’s devotion to its communities goes far beyond healthcare. Keep an eye out for the ways Harbin Clinic is serving more than medical needs and caring completely in 2023. For more information, visit harbinclinic.com/community.