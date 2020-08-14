Haley Gulledge recently joined the Toles, Temple, & Wright team as a Realtor.
Born and raised in Rome, where she graduated from Armuchee High School, Gulledge has been exposed to the real estate industry her entire life.
Her mother is a mortgage lender for a local bank, and her father is the owner of an appraisal company, serving the greater Rome area.
Gulledge spent three years in Beaufort, South Carolina, accompanying her husband who was stationed at the United States Marine Corps Air Station.
While there, Gulledge finished her education at Trident Technical College and obtained her certification in Dental Hygiene for the state of South Carolina. Afterward she pursued her career in pediatric dentistry.
During her free time in Beaufort, Gulledge and her husband, Trey, volunteered for programs aiding services to military families.
Gulledge was thrilled to return to her hometown of in 2017, where she has worked for a local State Farm agency as a licensed salesperson, specializing in homeowners insurance and marketing.
“At a young age, I have gained experience in buying, restoring and selling multiple properties for profit, and I am passionate about educating new home buyers of their opportunities,” Gulledge said.
An active member at Life Church, Gulledge also volunteers for the Optimist Club and is a member of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors, and National Association of Realtors.
Gulledge enjoys time with her husband and her two young children Rylenn and Jack.